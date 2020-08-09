Darlene Floy PetersOctober 1, 1937 – July 26, 2020Darlene was born in Los Angeles, California to Clara and Charles Sexaur, on October 1, 1937 and entered into heaven to be with the Lord on July 26, 2020.Her family moved to Pumpkin Center, California and then moved to Merced, California in 1939.Darlene and her two brothers attended Farmdale School in Merced, having the same teacher, Mrs. Fitchet. Continuing her education at Merced Union High School where she graduated in 1955. After graduation, Darlene was hired by Farmers Insurance in Merced before attending Bethany Bible College in Santa Cruz, California. She met Finley Huff of Hilmar, California and married him, later having a daughter Lisa.Darlene and Finley parted a few years later, Darlene began working for Pacific Bell and then AT&T, where she worked her way to manager. She spent 30 years in the telephone industry.In 1976 Darlene met CHP Officer Glen Peters of Merced and they were married at Christian Life Center in December 1976. They spent 48 years together raising Glen's son Roland David Peters, Lisa Huff and Glen's granddaughter, Sarah Peters Finley, through the 1990s.After retiring from AT&T, Darlene and Glen became a building contractor in Merced and then went into the angus cattle business, settling in Smith Valley, Nevada.Darlene loved music and spent the better part of 32 years playing the organ and piano at Christian Life Center in Merced.She loved raising her granddaughter Sarah whom she spent many hours with, at Christian Life Center and school activities.Darlene was preceded in death by her father Charles, mother Clara and brother Rodger, all from Merced.The Peters Family has requested that flowers not be sent, but donations in Darlene's name at the Eden Health Hospice, 907 Mountain Street, Carson City, Nevada 89703. This group became family to Darlene for the months she was there from a prior stroke.Governor Newsome has restricted funerals as well as grave site services. Because of this, the family regrettably requests a private burial.