Darlene Floy Peters
1937 - 2020
Darlene Floy Peters

October 1, 1937 – July 26, 2020

Darlene was born in Los Angeles, California to Clara and Charles Sexaur, on October 1, 1937 and entered into heaven to be with the Lord on July 26, 2020.
Her family moved to Pumpkin Center, California and then moved to Merced, California in 1939.
Darlene and her two brothers attended Farmdale School in Merced, having the same teacher, Mrs. Fitchet. Continuing her education at Merced Union High School where she graduated in 1955. After graduation, Darlene was hired by Farmers Insurance in Merced before attending Bethany Bible College in Santa Cruz, California. She met Finley Huff of Hilmar, California and married him, later having a daughter Lisa.
Darlene and Finley parted a few years later, Darlene began working for Pacific Bell and then AT&T, where she worked her way to manager. She spent 30 years in the telephone industry.
In 1976 Darlene met CHP Officer Glen Peters of Merced and they were married at Christian Life Center in December 1976. They spent 48 years together raising Glen's son Roland David Peters, Lisa Huff and Glen's granddaughter, Sarah Peters Finley, through the 1990s.
After retiring from AT&T, Darlene and Glen became a building contractor in Merced and then went into the angus cattle business, settling in Smith Valley, Nevada.
Darlene loved music and spent the better part of 32 years playing the organ and piano at Christian Life Center in Merced.
She loved raising her granddaughter Sarah whom she spent many hours with, at Christian Life Center and school activities.
Darlene was preceded in death by her father Charles, mother Clara and brother Rodger, all from Merced.
The Peters Family has requested that flowers not be sent, but donations in Darlene's name at the Eden Health Hospice, 907 Mountain Street, Carson City, Nevada 89703. This group became family to Darlene for the months she was there from a prior stroke.
Governor Newsome has restricted funerals as well as grave site services. Because of this, the family regrettably requests a private burial.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Glen and the family. I have many fond memories of Darlene, as she was my mom’s best friend. One that comes to mind are all the Saturdays we spent at Lake Yosemite, Darlene and my mom sunbathing, while Leisa, my sister, and I played and swam. I miss her, but know she is healed and reunited with her parents, who I know she missed dearly. Love you Darlene, see you soon!!
Judi Hogan
Friend
August 8, 2020
Darlene also owned a rental company, Peters Rentals, for years and was very successful in her own right. Darlene loved living in Merced Ca where she would say her favorite part of Merced was all of the trees. She loved everything about the little town of Merced.

My grandmother was the most wonderful person the Lord ever put on this earth. She had a laugh that was so memorable people say they can still hear it. She loved to play the piano and the organ. She had the most wild sense of style, favoring bright lavender and coral colors with lots of "bling".
Sarah Findley
Grandchild
August 8, 2020
Glenn and family you have our deepest condolences. We have been praying for you and Darlene and know she is healthy ,at peace and watching over you now. Cherish your memories. She will forever.live in your heart..
Dave and Sandy DeMott
Friend
August 7, 2020
To Glen and family, with deepest sympathy our love and prayers are with you during this most difficult time. We pray that God will embrace and hold you tight as you mourn the loss of our beloved Darlene. May God bless you Glen, David, Sara and entire family. We will always cherish the wonderful memories our families have shared. Jim and Brenda Murphy and Family.
James Murphy
Neighbor
