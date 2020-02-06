Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Service 11:00 AM The Hope Church 2100 Fruitland Ave Atwater , CA View Map Service 10:30 AM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery Santa Nella , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene Harding

August 23, 1936 ~ January 31, 2020

Darlene Harding, 83 of Atwater, went home to be with the Lord on January 31, 2020. Born August 23, 1936 to Albert & Freda Bohling, the family soon moved to California where Darlene would live for the rest of her life. Upon entering her senior year of high school she married the love of her life, Roy Harding. They were married for 58 years, and raised 4 beautiful daughters who were her pride and joy.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed many hobbies. Those hobbies included fishing, sewing, crocheting and ceramics. If Darlene started a project, you can bet that it was finished with perfection. Throughout the years she's created hundreds of beautiful pieces whether it were a vase, one of the dolls she made by hand, or a beautiful blanket she crocheted for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Darlene was a person of faith, and was a dedicated member of The Hope church. Sunday services were one of her favorite places to be.

If you knew Darlene, she loved anyone and everyone who came into her life and treated them as one of the family. She had a strong love for her family, and anyone who came into the family was instantly loved by her. You never had to doubt how much Darlene loved you, because she always made sure to tell you.

Darlene is preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Harding, her brothers Duane & Gary Bohling, her father Albert Bohling, her mother and "pop", Freda and Louis Rosa. She is survived by her daughters, Debbi (Dan) Baldridge, Kathy (Tony) Terracciano, Kim Laidlaw, and Sheila (AJ) Marlowe, her brother Dale Bohling, 13 Grandchildren and 26 Great Grandchildren. We will surely miss her.

Services will be held at The Hope Church, 2100 Fruitland Ave, Atwater, on Monday, February 10th, at 11 AM with a lunch reception to follow. Darlene will be laid to rest on Tuesday, February 11th, at 10:30 AM at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.

