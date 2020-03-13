Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Joyce Mentz. View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Send Flowers Obituary



July 26, 1939 - Mar 8, 2020

Darlene Joyce Mentz, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Fresno on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born of the late Wilbur and Ruth Marier on July 26, 1939 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Darlene met Ed Mentz Sr. and married him on June 17, 1961 in North Highland, CA. She was a professional Dog Groomer. Darlene enjoyed dancing, camping, fishing, wild life and the outdoors.

Darlene and Ed enjoyed attending Pow-Wows and Native American Ceremonies. They devoted their time volunteering with the V.F.W. Chapter in Atwater and Merced. She was a member of 4-H.

Darlene will be remembered for her love to animals and her pets.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ed Mentz Sr. and one grandson Edward Mentz III.

She is survived by her children, Ed (Louisa) Mentz Jr., Steve Mentz and Theresa (Shane) Overton, nine grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and many family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:30am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos. Burial at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

