Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Atwater Church of Christ 181 E Broadway Atwater , CA View Map Service 11:00 AM Atwater Church of Christ 181 E Broadway Atwater , CA View Map Burial 1:00 PM Winton cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Darrel Grissom

Jan 3, 1939 - Dec 9, 2019

Darrel took his journey to heaven on December 9, 2019. He was a man of many trades including masonry, pipe crew foreman, freeway construction crew and a long career as a truck driver, retiring from Save Mart after 21 years. Darrel was all about family and community. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, and served as a volunteer fireman, youth baseball coach, and board member for Merced Horseman's Association. He owned and operated his own trucking company for several years and managed over 100 head of cattle with his two sons. His love for horses was evident in his children and grandchildren, as he taught them all how to ride and care for horses correctly.

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Sadie Grissom; sisters Jean James and Geneva Hannah; a brother John Grissom; and three of his sons – Kendall, Darren and Brian. He is survived by his wonderful wife of 63 years, Gaytha; a daughter Delana Parker (Jeff); a son Kerwin Grissom (Laurie); and a daughter in law Stephanie Cardenas. He was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 18th at 10am, Atwater Church of Christ, 181 E Broadway with services following at 11am. A luncheon will be provided following services. Burial will be Friday, December 20th, 1pm at Winton cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made if desired to the or .

www.cvobituaries.com





