Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM United Methodist Church of Merced 899 Yosemite Parkway Merced , CA

Darrell Wayne Smiley

April 29, 1942 - May 25, 2019

A long time ago, yet not long enough ago, an amazing love story began right here in Merced, California. We should have known then, that it would involve lots of work, perseverance, gas stations, cars, loyalty, Coca Cola and family. Charlene, being a caring sister, was taking her brother lunch. He worked at a Signal Station, next to a Shell station, where a young man, Wayne, worked. At first glance, the only sparks were those of annoyance as she thought the young man was obnoxious and really a bit arrogant in insisting that she would indeed, end up going out with him.

Well, who knew the persevering young man would be proven right and the love story would result in a marriage growing in love for over 57 years? The love story would see many ups and down; bringing out the true qualities and character of the man Charlene had chosen to partner with and share her life with. He would go on to begin, sustain, and build many successful businesses based on hard work, honesty and customer care. He was a stickler for doing the job not only right, but the DW Way that surpassed expectation and was always reaching a bar of excellence.

Together, he and Charlene would raise 3 children, and welcome 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren whom they would shower with love and affection. He always had a listening ear, sound advice, a quick wit, and a high standard at the ready for each of them. He taught them the importance of hard work, honesty, taking pride in what you do, and pushing your limits to reach your dreams. Beyond that, he was a cool grandpa; he had a gift for making them smile, lifting their spirits and joking with them until they laughed wholeheartedly.

Most of all, the love story includes not only his love for Charlene, the love of his life, best friend and woman he most respected, but also for his family. Each of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren are absolutely convinced they are his favorite. He loved them all unconditionally. He supported them; expected much of them and encouraged them to be their best.

It's no wonder he will be greatly missed by wife, Charlene; Children Shelley Hosse (Trey), Rick Smiley (Kim), Kimberly Smiley, (Sean); Grandchildren Matthew (Leah), Joshua, Mark (Morgan), Alexa, Michael (Kelsey), Cody, Kelcy, Dakota, Tabitha, Darin, Kayla and three great grandchildren, Reagan, Easton and Sadie Ann.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buster and Mozelle Smiley and his brother Danny. He leaves behind a brother, Larry Smiley and a sister, Linda

Darrell Wayne Smiley, 77, born April 29, 1942, of Merced, California died at home on May 25, 2019 with his wife of 57 years by his side. He had spent the last 10 years filled with life, love and integrity while battling cancer. He was known by friends as DW, Darrell, Wayne, D or Smiley.

A Celebration of his life will be held at the United Methodist Church of Merced, 899 Yosemite Parkway, Merced, California at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1st. DW's wishes are that in lieu of flowers, any contributions may be made to United Methodist Church of Merced "Children's Feeding Program".

www.cvobituaries.com





