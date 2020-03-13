Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrell Worthy. View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Send Flowers Obituary



DECEMBER 12, 1941 - MARCH 1, 2020

Darrell Worthy, Sr. was born December 12, 1941 in Tallulah, LA. Shortly thereafter his family moved to Wendover, NV. After several years the family moved to Everett, WA where Darrell graduated high school. After high school the family moved to San Leandro, CA where he met his wife Darby.

Darrell and Darby moved to Los Banos in 1969, where Darrell proudly worked for PG&E for 35 years, and was also very proud of being a Los Banos Volunteer Fireman. Darrell and Darby were married for 57 years, and raised three children. Darrell was a loving and devoted man to his wife, children and grandchildren. He took pride in his family and with his encouragement and support, all of their projects became a family effort. He enjoyed raising animals, showing horses, hunting, camping, family bbq's, Sunday family dinners, and later in life RVing across the Western United States.

Papa, to those who knew him well, left our lives on Sunday, March 1, 2020 after a brief illness. Darrell is survived by his wife Darby; his children: Pam (Todd) Reinbold, Darrell Worthy, Jr., and Tom (Cheri) Worthy. He had six grandchildren Chandra Worthy, Tommy Worthy, Jr., Jessica Reinbold, Joseph Reinbold, Casey Worthy, and Allison Worthy. He had two great grandchildren Carson Corral, and Anthony Forte. He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Lorraine, brother William Worthy, and his beloved fur baby Hooch.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at the Los Banos Fairgrounds, Germino Building. Services are under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapels~Los Banos.

www.cvobituaries.com



DARRELL WORTHY, SR.DECEMBER 12, 1941 - MARCH 1, 2020Darrell Worthy, Sr. was born December 12, 1941 in Tallulah, LA. Shortly thereafter his family moved to Wendover, NV. After several years the family moved to Everett, WA where Darrell graduated high school. After high school the family moved to San Leandro, CA where he met his wife Darby.Darrell and Darby moved to Los Banos in 1969, where Darrell proudly worked for PG&E for 35 years, and was also very proud of being a Los Banos Volunteer Fireman. Darrell and Darby were married for 57 years, and raised three children. Darrell was a loving and devoted man to his wife, children and grandchildren. He took pride in his family and with his encouragement and support, all of their projects became a family effort. He enjoyed raising animals, showing horses, hunting, camping, family bbq's, Sunday family dinners, and later in life RVing across the Western United States.Papa, to those who knew him well, left our lives on Sunday, March 1, 2020 after a brief illness. Darrell is survived by his wife Darby; his children: Pam (Todd) Reinbold, Darrell Worthy, Jr., and Tom (Cheri) Worthy. He had six grandchildren Chandra Worthy, Tommy Worthy, Jr., Jessica Reinbold, Joseph Reinbold, Casey Worthy, and Allison Worthy. He had two great grandchildren Carson Corral, and Anthony Forte. He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Lorraine, brother William Worthy, and his beloved fur baby Hooch.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at the Los Banos Fairgrounds, Germino Building. Services are under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapels~Los Banos. Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close