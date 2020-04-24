Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darryl Henley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Darryl Edward Henley of Dos Palos, CA passed away the morning of April 14, 2020. He was born in San Francisco to Doctor R. Bruce Henley of Lemoore and Bernice Bergquest of Sacramento. Darryl spent much of his youth in Piedmont, CA where he was active in sports (lettering in both baseball and football), the Boy Scouts (earning the rank of Eagle Scout), the Piedmont Community Church and social activities. He graduated from Piedmont High in 1957. At UC Berkeley he was an active member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and Cal basketball sports as a manager for three years, ultimately attending the NCAA finals as a senior manager with Cal in 1960. He earned a bachelor's degree at San Jose State and a Masters Degree from UC Berkeley. Darryl was promoted to the rank of Captain in the US Army and earned a Bronze Star for service against hostile ground forces in Vietnam where he served in Saigon for 18 months. He later served in Korea and was stationed stateside in Texas, Oakland and Fort Ord. Following his honorable discharge after six year service in the military he had a 30 year plus career in hospital administration including hospitals in Oakland, Los Banos and Dos Palos. In his later years he was employed in a number of other areas, including the Los Banos Cemetery District and was actively engaged in volunteer and other service-related activities until the time of his death at the age of 81. Darryl was a life-long pianist with 74 years of experience and expertise on the keys. His love of music earned him considerable acclaim and a large network of rich friendships. Until the time of his death he remained an active and employed pianist and was especially proud of his work with local churches, especially local Methodist churches, and club activity at Camp 104. Darryl is survived by a son Charlie, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren in New York, a son Sam who resides in both California and Oregon, a sister Joan of California, an aunt, two first cousins, two former wives and three step children, all near and dear to him until his passing. He leaves behind a large network of beloved friends across the country and will be sorely missed by all. Darryl will be buried in Lemoore. A memorial will be scheduled at a later day. Any expression of gift giving in his name can be directed to the Piedmont Boy Scouts or the Dos Palos American Legion. Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 24, 2020

