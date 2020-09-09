Darryl P. MiningerJul 03, 1929 - Sep 03, 2020"There is a place called Heaven where the good here unfinished is completed; and where the stories unwritten, and the hopes unfulfilled, are continued. We will laugh together yet". -JRR TolkienDarryl P. Mininger was born to Elias B. and Marietta (Post) Mininger on July 3, 1929 in Ithaca, Michigan. He departed this life for Heaven on September 3, 2020 at Grace Home in Livingston, CA at the age of 91.When Darryl was one year old his family moved to Texas. His father farmed while his mother taught school. Their life was not easy but they were survivors. They weathered dust storms and drought, a fire that destroyed their home and finally the government authorities shooting their cattle, compensated them with money and telling them to move out. Move out they did. They moved west to California in 1937.Another difficult time for this young family was the death of their mother when Darryl was about 12. But, again the resiliency of their family kept them together. Elias assigned tasks to the children (there were 9) to help things run better. Darryl was assigned housekeeper as one of the oldest children a job which he diligently carried out.In 1952 he married Helen Blosser of Wauseon, Ohio. Shortly thereafter he was called into service at Los Angeles' Veterans Hospital where he served for 2 years.From there he held the office of administrator for Grace Home while he and Helen, who worked as head nurse got the home up and running. He farmed in California until 1979 when they decided to live his dream of moving to Alaska.Though that dream didn't work out it did land them in Colorado where they enjoyed farming and lived for 21 years. Upon retirement Darryl and Helen once again returned to California, settling in Mariposa eventually moving back to Livingston, CA.Darryl loved to read, write poetry and sing. He enjoyed camping in the mountains, deep-sea fishing, gardening and going to church where he always found ways to serve. Darryl loved to learn, to challenge thinking and to explore the world around him. He and his brother Gerald travelled to Israel and Darryl and Helen had one trip to Spain to visit his brother Arnold that they would never forget. He prized getting to know people and he had a heart for bringing them in and finding ways to help the lonely or down-on-their-luck. He felt great joy in serving others and he and Helen hosted many international students and guests of Mennonite-your-way. He had trials and troubling times in his life but his love of God never wavered as he weathered them, holding him steady. His was a full life, well-lived.He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helen. His son Marquis (Judy) Mininger of Greeley CO; daughter Melody (Norman) Schmidt of Red Bluff, CA; son Nathan (Debbie) Mininger of Atwater, CA; daughters Lenice (Pedro) Valencia of Winton, CA and Alexis (Robert) Crabb of Post Falls, ID. Brothers Gene (Betty) Mininger of Porterville, CA; Glen Mininger of Missoula, MT; Sisters Gretta (Don) Mininger of Ithaca, MI; Katie (Weldon) Koehn of Greeley, CO and sister-in-law Linda Mininger of Mariposa, CA. He leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.There will be an open casket viewing at Wilson's Funerl Home in Atwater from 4:00-6:00 on Thursday September 10, 2020. This viewing is limited in number of people allowed to attend. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Winton Cemetery. Unfortunately due to the Covid19 pandemic this service will be limited to immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, etc. please consider a donation to Grace Home.