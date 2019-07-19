Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dave Michael Nocito. View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Visitation 8:30 AM Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 View Map Rosary 10:00 AM Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Los Banos , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dave Michael Nocito

July 1, 1949 - July 9, 2019

Dave Michael Nocito passed away in Santa Clara, CA Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Dave recently celebrated his 70th birthday with his immediate family.

Dave was born in Los Banos CA. Dave moved with his family to San Jose CA. when he was 9 years old. Dave attended local schools in the Alum Rock School District and graduated from James Lick High School. Dave continued his education and earned a BA degree from San Jose State University.

Dave was a gentle man and enjoyed family gatherings. He especially enjoyed his nieces and nephews and often initiated memorable kids' games and contests.

Dave significantly helped other young adults while working at various schools for many years as a teacher and mentor. Dave retired and continued to volunteer his time and efforts for various organizations in the Santa Clara County area.

Dave is preceded in death by his brother Michael and Father Michael J Nocito.

He is survived by his Mother Helen Toscano Nocito, son Bryan Nocito (Sara), sister Lori Nocito Boyles (Don), sister Kristi Nocito Cintas (George) and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 8:30 am. The Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Los Banos followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Burial at Los Banos District Cemetery. Services under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

www.cvobituaries.com



