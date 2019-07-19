Dave Michael Nocito
July 1, 1949 - July 9, 2019
Dave Michael Nocito passed away in Santa Clara, CA Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Dave recently celebrated his 70th birthday with his immediate family.
Dave was born in Los Banos CA. Dave moved with his family to San Jose CA. when he was 9 years old. Dave attended local schools in the Alum Rock School District and graduated from James Lick High School. Dave continued his education and earned a BA degree from San Jose State University.
Dave was a gentle man and enjoyed family gatherings. He especially enjoyed his nieces and nephews and often initiated memorable kids' games and contests.
Dave significantly helped other young adults while working at various schools for many years as a teacher and mentor. Dave retired and continued to volunteer his time and efforts for various organizations in the Santa Clara County area.
Dave is preceded in death by his brother Michael and Father Michael J Nocito.
He is survived by his Mother Helen Toscano Nocito, son Bryan Nocito (Sara), sister Lori Nocito Boyles (Don), sister Kristi Nocito Cintas (George) and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 8:30 am. The Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Los Banos followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Burial at Los Banos District Cemetery. Services under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 19, 2019