Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

David Lozano Aguirre Jr. "Chato"

OCT 4, 1942 - MAR 24, 2020

David Lozano Aguirre Jr. was born October 4, 1942 and passed away March 24, 2020. David was born in Merced, California and was the eldest child of David and Petra Aguirre. David attended Merced schools and was an avid runner and an Olympic torch bearer. David worked a variety of laborer positions, employers included the Gallo Winery and Castle Air Force Base Commissary. David built a snow cone business, turning Cushman scooters into snow cone trucks. The business began as Chato's Snow Cones and later changed to Chato & Son's Snow Cones. The red and white striped trucks would be seen or the ringing of the bell heard around the Merced and Planada areas. A variety of snow cone flavors were available or you could order the famous Chato's special, a large snow cone with all the flavors. David had a passion for raising farm animals and dog breeding. He also enjoyed playing dice with family and friends.

David married Dianna Madayag and had four children David III, Roderico, Debra and Sonia. A subsequent marriage to Elena Alvarado produced six children Veronica, Vivian, Benito, Anthony, Salena and Christina.

David was predeceased by his son Benito, grandson Benito "Baby Lover" and step-father Gonzalo. He is survived by his sons David III, Roderico and Anthony; his daughters Debra, Sonia, Veronica, Vivian, Salena and Christina; his common-law son Carl; his sisters Dahlia, Leticia, Mila, Yolanda and brother Raul. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

www.cvobituaries.com





David Lozano Aguirre Jr. "Chato"OCT 4, 1942 - MAR 24, 2020David Lozano Aguirre Jr. was born October 4, 1942 and passed away March 24, 2020. David was born in Merced, California and was the eldest child of David and Petra Aguirre. David attended Merced schools and was an avid runner and an Olympic torch bearer. David worked a variety of laborer positions, employers included the Gallo Winery and Castle Air Force Base Commissary. David built a snow cone business, turning Cushman scooters into snow cone trucks. The business began as Chato's Snow Cones and later changed to Chato & Son's Snow Cones. The red and white striped trucks would be seen or the ringing of the bell heard around the Merced and Planada areas. A variety of snow cone flavors were available or you could order the famous Chato's special, a large snow cone with all the flavors. David had a passion for raising farm animals and dog breeding. He also enjoyed playing dice with family and friends.David married Dianna Madayag and had four children David III, Roderico, Debra and Sonia. A subsequent marriage to Elena Alvarado produced six children Veronica, Vivian, Benito, Anthony, Salena and Christina.David was predeceased by his son Benito, grandson Benito "Baby Lover" and step-father Gonzalo. He is survived by his sons David III, Roderico and Anthony; his daughters Debra, Sonia, Veronica, Vivian, Salena and Christina; his common-law son Carl; his sisters Dahlia, Leticia, Mila, Yolanda and brother Raul. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close