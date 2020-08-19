David Allen BarkerJuly 27, 1976 - August 4, 2020David Allen Barker was born on July 27th, 1976 to Dean Allen Barker (deceased) and Patricia Anne Belcher in Merced, Ca. He was the oldest of four boys; a favorite uncle, bad advice giver, joke stealer, crossword expert, avid book reader, best friend to everybody, a true helping hand in time of need and a disciple of Christ. On August 4th, at 10:00pm after a hard fought battle with pneumonia and covid; David breathed in his last breath, saw the Gates of Heaven, took off running and never looked back. He will be missed by all his loved ones, countless family, friends, nieces, nephews, and best friends who became family. The world is a bit lonelier with his passing.Memorial Services will be held on Friday, August 21st. 2020 at 6p.m. at the Apostolic Tabernacle Church Patio located at 2745 E. Hwy 140 Merced, Ca. 95348A second service will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at 1p.m. at the Faith Tabernacle Church located at 273 w. Lowell Tracy, Ca. 95376