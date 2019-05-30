Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Memorial service 11:00 AM Merced First Assembly of God Send Flowers Obituary

David Caldwell

Jun 28, 1954 - May 17, 2019

David Caldwell, of Oceanside, California, passed on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Merced, California. David was born in Oceanside, California to Thomas and Franchelle Caldwell on June 28, 1954. He went to Central Union High School, graduating class of 1972. Dave spent his early life in El Centro, California. He and his father would go up to Northern California, Oregon and up the West Coast where they would fish during summers. Later in life, he was a professional sports fisherman and Sports Fishing Charter Boat Captain. Dave was in Boy Scouts until he was 16. He enjoyed hunting and camping, and all outdoor activities. He rode dirt bikes and motorcycles and loved being in the desert. Dave was an avid sportsman for most his life. He played baseball in high school and early adult life. He loved all professional sports to include baseball, football, and NASCAR. He had a love for music which started young. Dave played in Marching Band in high school and professionally throughout his life. He loved the drums. Dave will be missed by all his family and friends who loved him.

Dave leaves behind his wife, Brenda, his daughter Marci (Levi) of San Diego, California, sons AJ (Emily) of Port Angeles, Washington and Seth of Missoula, Montana. He is further survived by his four grandchildren: Tyler, Emma, Violet, and Lily. Dave also leaves behind his dog, Cooper.

Memorial Service for Dave will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Merced First Assembly of God, Pastor Arnold Hultgren officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Whitton Family Funeral Service.

