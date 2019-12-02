David Lloyd Cottrell
DEC 27, 1940 - NOV 15, 2019
Family and friends are sad to announce the passing of David Lloyd Cottrell on November 15, 2019. Dave was born in Oakland, California on December 27, 1940 and his family moved to Atwater when he was 10 years old.
Graduated in 1958 from Livingston High School. Dave enjoyed hanging with friends over a cold beer; gardening, reading, travelling, fishing, boating, camping and water skiing in the area. Over the many years, Dave and his wife Irene (Gonella) Cottrell were fortunate to travel often in and out of the US with their longtime friends, Lester and Marilyn Codd.
Dave was a born salesman due to his down to earth nature and friendly personality. Later on he started with Frito Lay and worked for the company for 27 years. Due to lung issues Dave had to retire earlier than expected in 1990.
November 8, 2019 Dave and Irene (Gonella) Cottrell celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Dave is preceded by death by his parents Lloyd Henry and Florence Cottrell, his sister Florine Heptner, his nephew Gary Heptner and Ricky Heptner.
Dave is survived by his loving wife, Irene (Gonella) Cottrell; daughter, Vickie (Cottrell) Young; grandchildren: Hailee (Young) Davidson, Jillian Young; great grandson Nathan Davidson; nieces: Shelly (Gonella) Riggle, Debra Gonella and Teena (Gonella) Maness; nephews: Kenny Heptner, Michael Gonella, Joe Gonella, David Gonella and families.
The family would like to thank Dr. Erik Disbrow for taking very special care and treating Dave more than just a patient with his considerate care over the years.
A celebration of life services will be held on December 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Service located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California and followed. All friends and family are welcome to join and celebrate the wonderful life of Dave.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019