Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Lloyd Cottrell

DEC 27, 1940 - NOV 15, 2019

Family and friends are sad to announce the passing of David Lloyd Cottrell on November 15, 2019. Dave was born in Oakland, California on December 27, 1940 and his family moved to Atwater when he was 10 years old.

Graduated in 1958 from Livingston High School. Dave enjoyed hanging with friends over a cold beer; gardening, reading, travelling, fishing, boating, camping and water skiing in the area. Over the many years, Dave and his wife Irene (Gonella) Cottrell were fortunate to travel often in and out of the US with their longtime friends, Lester and Marilyn Codd.

Dave was a born salesman due to his down to earth nature and friendly personality. Later on he started with Frito Lay and worked for the company for 27 years. Due to lung issues Dave had to retire earlier than expected in 1990.

November 8, 2019 Dave and Irene (Gonella) Cottrell celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Dave is preceded by death by his parents Lloyd Henry and Florence Cottrell, his sister Florine Heptner, his nephew Gary Heptner and Ricky Heptner.

Dave is survived by his loving wife, Irene (Gonella) Cottrell; daughter, Vickie (Cottrell) Young; grandchildren: Hailee (Young) Davidson, Jillian Young; great grandson Nathan Davidson; nieces: Shelly (Gonella) Riggle, Debra Gonella and Teena (Gonella) Maness; nephews: Kenny Heptner, Michael Gonella, Joe Gonella, David Gonella and families.

The family would like to thank Dr. Erik Disbrow for taking very special care and treating Dave more than just a patient with his considerate care over the years.

A celebration of life services will be held on December 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Service located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California and followed. All friends and family are welcome to join and celebrate the wonderful life of Dave.

www.cvobituaries.com





David Lloyd CottrellDEC 27, 1940 - NOV 15, 2019Family and friends are sad to announce the passing of David Lloyd Cottrell on November 15, 2019. Dave was born in Oakland, California on December 27, 1940 and his family moved to Atwater when he was 10 years old.Graduated in 1958 from Livingston High School. Dave enjoyed hanging with friends over a cold beer; gardening, reading, travelling, fishing, boating, camping and water skiing in the area. Over the many years, Dave and his wife Irene (Gonella) Cottrell were fortunate to travel often in and out of the US with their longtime friends, Lester and Marilyn Codd.Dave was a born salesman due to his down to earth nature and friendly personality. Later on he started with Frito Lay and worked for the company for 27 years. Due to lung issues Dave had to retire earlier than expected in 1990.November 8, 2019 Dave and Irene (Gonella) Cottrell celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.Dave is preceded by death by his parents Lloyd Henry and Florence Cottrell, his sister Florine Heptner, his nephew Gary Heptner and Ricky Heptner.Dave is survived by his loving wife, Irene (Gonella) Cottrell; daughter, Vickie (Cottrell) Young; grandchildren: Hailee (Young) Davidson, Jillian Young; great grandson Nathan Davidson; nieces: Shelly (Gonella) Riggle, Debra Gonella and Teena (Gonella) Maness; nephews: Kenny Heptner, Michael Gonella, Joe Gonella, David Gonella and families.The family would like to thank Dr. Erik Disbrow for taking very special care and treating Dave more than just a patient with his considerate care over the years.A celebration of life services will be held on December 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Service located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California and followed. All friends and family are welcome to join and celebrate the wonderful life of Dave. Published in Merced Sun Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close