David Benjamin Hallion, Sr.

Jul 31, 1970 - Mar 7, 2019

David Benjamin Hallion, Sr. was born July 31, 1970 in Los Angeles, California to David M. Hallion and Theresa L. Isiah and passed away in San Bernardino, California on March 7, 2019.

David accepted Christ at an early age. He attended Merced High School and after graduating, he began studies at Merced College. He enjoyed playing basketball, camping, fishing, and took pleasure in bike riding. David really loved music, as it soon led him to embark upon a new found career in the music industry. He commenced his entrepreneurship as a music artist, promoter and talent scout. David had a tremendous love for family! He was the proud father of fourteen children and twelve grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children: Taniesha Hallion (Roy), Keona Hallion, Reonna Hallion; Tatianna Lartique, Tia Jackson, Azjah Hallion, Davona Hallion, David Hallion, Jr., Devin Hallion, Destini Hallion, D'morea Hallion, Malia Hallion, Diamond Hallion, and Da'Von Hallion. He also leaves his siblings to mourn his passing: Bernadette Brummel (Robert), Raymond A. Isiah, Jr. (Medina), Patrice L. Isiah, Jeffrey M. Hallion, Shandricka Poole (Roy), Antonio Pratt, Derrick Hallion (Kris), Denise Hallion, and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 404 W. 6th Street in Merced. Interment will be private.

