Service Information
Obituary
David L. Hoffman, 70, of Merced, died late Friday evening, August 23, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Merced after complications from quintuple bypass surgery.
David was born April 10, 1949 in Los Angeles, CA to Jimmie Louise and Melvin Charles Hoffman. He is survived by two brothers; Dennis and Thomas and a sister, Janet Johnson.
Memorial service will be held October 26, 2 p.m. at Plainsburg Cemetery 8943 Gillette Ave, Merced, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 4, 2019
