David Montague Honey

September 27, 1946 - January 7, 2020

Dave Honey went home to Heaven on January 7, 2020. Dave was born in Stockton, CA and grew up in a very loving household with his parents and brother Tom. Dave graduated from Manteca High School and soon after joined the Air Force from 1966-69. He was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany.

After his service to his country, Dave graduated from Stanislaus State University with a BA in Economics. He also received his teaching credential and a Masters Degree in School Administration. He began his career at Atwater High School in 1974 as a Business teacher and coach. He later became an Athletic Director and a school Administrator. As an Athletic Director, he built a formidable athletic program, was a champion for gender equality, and led the movement that provided opportunities for all students. Dave was named Athletic Director of the Year at the National Convention.

Dave continued his career with the Winton School District in 1995 as Principal of Winton Middle School. He later became Director of Educational Services at the Winton School District Office where he retired in 2012.

Dave served as a trustee on the Atwater Elementary School Board and later on the Merced Union High School District for twenty years. He served on the board of the Winton Cemetery District and Merced County Community Action Agency. He also participated in other volunteer organizations.

Dave was a very generous and giving person. He was more interested in matters of the heart and believed in people. He had a quick wit and always had a joke or two with his signature greeting, "Whadda ya hear? Whadda ya Say?". He was also known by his colleagues as someone who "always had their back". Dave loved his family more than anything and was a devoted husband and father. His father Montague Honey, mother Patricia Honey, and cousin Douglas

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dave Honey Memorial fund and sent to Atwater High School. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25th at 2:00 p.m. at the new gymnasium at Atwater High School with a reception to follow at the Atwater Community Center.

