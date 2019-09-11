David Lee Kahl
The first born son of Roger Lee Kahl and Armilda Celeste Harmon-Kahl. His early education at Plainsburg Elementry along with many relatives set a social tone David would cherish for his lifetime. He continued his secondary education at Le Grand High where he played football with friends and family. He discovered his love of art in school, and continued after graduation at Art College. His immediate family moved to Queensland, Aust. where he and his new wife Pamula (Fraisher) Kahl rejoined the family as a young farmer. They started their own family, a daughter Kristy, two sons Sean, and Jason.
David was a life long christian who actively participated in many fellowship groups.
David is fondly remembered by his friends and family and is absent the body but is present the spirit.
His love of history and antiques was know to all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held Sept. 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bible Christian Church in Le Grand, CA
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019