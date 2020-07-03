David KrummMarch 29, 1944 - June 26, 2020David Morris Krumm was born March 29, 1944 to Andrew Krumm and Phoebe Schlieper Krumm. He passed away June 26, 2020 in Merced, CA at the age of 76.He is preceeded in death by his parents and brothers Rene and Lowell Krumm. He is survived by his brothers Richard (Nancy) Krumm, Michael (Donna) Krumm, sisters Emma Wenger and Merilyn Reitnauer, sister-in-laws Cathy Krumm and Carol Krumm, friend Sandy Gonella and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.David graduated from Merced High School in 1963. After graduation he worked for Shannon Pump for many years. He then went to work for Merced City in the water department as an electrician until his retirement. David's hobbies included driving race cars at the Merced Speedway as well as other race tracks in California. After racing he became involved in off road dune buggys, going to various off road rallys in California and Nevada and enjoying the sport with his brothers and friends at other off road designated areas. David's latest project was a one seater rail that he had been working on for awhile. Recently with the help of his brother Mike, they had made enough progress and could actually see the finish line. He was looking forward to one final run in Hawthorne Nevada in August, unfortunately, he ran out of time.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.