David LambDecember 25, 1937 - April 28, 2020David Ransom Lamb, 82 of Merced California died on Tuesday April 28.David was born in Los Angeles, California. He was predeceased by his Wife Irene, Parents Leon and Concepcion Lamb of Winton Ca, his sisters Sarah Gonzalez, Eva Culveaux, and brother William Culveaux. He is survived by a Sister Isabel Ratley, a Niece Eva Stice, his 4 Children David Lamb, Charles Lamb, Edna Lamb and Andrew Lamb. David is also survived by Grandchildren Elizabeth, Candice, Matthew, Tiffany, Miles, Samantha, Hunter, Andrew Jr, Jack Anthony, Adam, Seth, Kaelynn, twelve Great-Grandchildren, one Great-Great-Grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.David grew up in the Los Angeles area of Chavez Ravine. He spent some time in Caruthers working as a mechanic. Eventually David moved to Merced. He began working for the Merced County Road Department in 1961 and retired from there. David was an accomplished automotive mechanic. He loved to tinker and was always fixing things that others considered throw-away items.Proverbs 22:29 "Have you seen a man skillful at his work? He will stand before kings; He will not stand before common men."With the help of family, he built the house where he raised and cared for his family.He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed motorcycles, marksmanship, horses, camping, fishing, boating and water skiing.He was a resourceful man; quiet, humble, and generous to a fault.We miss his love and quiet strength. All the good and beautiful things we know how to do, came from him and mom who preceded him in death just 3 months prior.