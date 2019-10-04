Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Graveside service 10:30 AM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery Santa Nella , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Apr 23, 1942 - Sep 21, 2019

David Lewis, a resident of Los Banos, CA passed away on September 21, 2019 in Palos Alto. He was 77.

David was born April 23, 1942 the third child of Arthur I and Dorothy (Mooneyham) Lewis. He attended St. Mary's School in Gilroy, CA, Layton High school and Gavilan College. He was raised on family's diaries. David was in the US Navy from 1962 to 1966 on the USS John A Bole.

He met the love of his life Annie Saavedra on May 10, 1967 and married her on December 18, 1965. He truly was a Jack of all trades. Fresh out from the Navy, he worked at a gas station, then, Gentry & Petrolane and for the City of Gilroy. David went into a partnership with a childhood friend Norm Beach as LB Hay Lewis & Beach and moved to Los Banos on June 1979 and later David drove for Brazil Hay, Lorensen Propane and Granite Rock. He also worked as Chief Engineer at Los Banos Community Hospital. He became self-employed working on roofing and construction.

David enjoyed classic cars, football concessions with neighbor Joe Silva and ride in the RV all around US. He was a member of the Gilroy Optimist Club, Classic Classics of Los Banos, Kustom Kemps of America, West Coast Customs, Los Banos Golden Age Club and Paralyzed Veterans of America. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Arthur and Daniel, two sisters Dorothy and Michelle.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Annie Saavedra Lewis, sons, David Jr. and Anthony Lewis, grandchildren; Allize (Amir), Alyssa, Derek, Alana and Gavin, sisters; Cynthia and Catalina and many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, five godchildren and friends.

Graveside Service on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:30 am at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. Services is entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel.

