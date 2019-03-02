David Allan Metz
Oct 18, 1964 - Jan 6, 2019
David Metz was born and raised in Merced, California. He later moved to Visalia, California. David passed away on January 6, 2019 in Ahwahnee, California.
He is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Madeline (Passadori) Metz. He is survived by his twin brother, Dennis and the love of his life, Gina.
There was a Celebration of Life held for David on February 9, 2019 in Ahwahnee at the Hitching Post Resturant,
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 2, 2019