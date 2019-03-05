Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David (Dave) Metz. View Sign

David Alan Metz (Dave)

October 18, 1954 - January 6, 2019

David Alan Metz (Dave) was born on October 18, 1954 in Merced, California and passed away on January 6, 2019 in Oakhurst, California. Dave grew up in Merced and graduated from Merced High School in 1973. He was the beloved twin brother to Dennis Metz and he and his brother were inseparable all of their lives. There were few who did not know or know of the Metz twins. Dave worked for many years for the Merced County Road Department and has been self employed in recent years. Dave enjoyed Firearms, the outdoors, hunting, woodworking, remodeling, and working firewood. Dave is preceeded in death by his parents, Alfred and Madeline Metz. Dave was not married and is survived by his brother Dennis Metz (Sandy), his children Nicole Franetovich (Mel), Alanna Xayyaphay, Rebecca Metz, Dylan Maldonado and Monalisa Besette. Dave was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren, including little David who is his namesake and Isaiah. His niece Amanda Hage, nephew Phillip Metz, niece Candace Bartholomew and great nephews Georgie, Dallas, Rylen, Michael, David, Gabriel and Caleb. Dave had a great spirit, an amazing sense of humor, and was adored by his family and many friends. He had a special bond with his eldest daughter, Nicole, her husband Mel, and their two boys. A beautiful gathering of those who loved Dave was held in Merced on January 12, 2019. There wasn't a dry eye in the place, whether it was from crying or laughing. The family would like to thank all who have reached out, Life will simply never be the same.

www.cvobituaries.com



David Alan Metz (Dave)October 18, 1954 - January 6, 2019David Alan Metz (Dave) was born on October 18, 1954 in Merced, California and passed away on January 6, 2019 in Oakhurst, California. Dave grew up in Merced and graduated from Merced High School in 1973. He was the beloved twin brother to Dennis Metz and he and his brother were inseparable all of their lives. There were few who did not know or know of the Metz twins. Dave worked for many years for the Merced County Road Department and has been self employed in recent years. Dave enjoyed Firearms, the outdoors, hunting, woodworking, remodeling, and working firewood. Dave is preceeded in death by his parents, Alfred and Madeline Metz. Dave was not married and is survived by his brother Dennis Metz (Sandy), his children Nicole Franetovich (Mel), Alanna Xayyaphay, Rebecca Metz, Dylan Maldonado and Monalisa Besette. Dave was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren, including little David who is his namesake and Isaiah. His niece Amanda Hage, nephew Phillip Metz, niece Candace Bartholomew and great nephews Georgie, Dallas, Rylen, Michael, David, Gabriel and Caleb. Dave had a great spirit, an amazing sense of humor, and was adored by his family and many friends. He had a special bond with his eldest daughter, Nicole, her husband Mel, and their two boys. A beautiful gathering of those who loved Dave was held in Merced on January 12, 2019. There wasn't a dry eye in the place, whether it was from crying or laughing. The family would like to thank all who have reached out, Life will simply never be the same. Funeral Home Evergreen Funeral Home & Memorial Park

1480 B Street

Merced , CA 95341

(209) 383-4651 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close