David W. Moore
March 9, 1957 - July 15, 2017
In Loving Remembrance. The David W. Moore Memorial Scholarship fund was created to benefit high school grads from Oakdale, Atwater, and Golden Valley. Contributions or applications can be made to the Stanislaus Community Foundation at 100 Sycamore Ave, Ste 200, Modesto, CA 95354, or online at StanislausCF.org.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 9, 2019