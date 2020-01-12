Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Paul Casados. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



David Paul Casados was born on May 15, 1964 to proud parents Mary and Jake Casados in Merced,CA. He passed away on December 2, 2019 in San Diego, CA.

David was the youngest of six siblings. He attended local schools and graduated from Merced High School in 1982. He went to Merced College and furthered his education at Sacramento State.

After high school, David moved to Sacramento. There he started his career as a head hunter for medical personnel. He loved his job because he loved to talk. He could smooth talk anyone out of anything. He was a charmer. He use to tell his sisters, individually, that each were his "favorite sister". All the girls fell for it of course until one day one of them caught on. As the years have passed, it has been the source of many a good laugh.. After spending 15 years in Sacramento, David decided to move to San Diego. There he continued his career in the head hunter business.

David was a loving son, friend and brother. David is survived by his mother, father and step mom (Sally), sister's Carolynn (Sam), Jo Ann (Charlie), Diana (Rick), Mary Ann, brother Johnny (Carol), Step sister's Lynn, Mona, Betty and Melanie and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved Grandma (who helped raise him) and grandfather and paternal grandparents. He is also preceded in death by nephew Dante DaPrato and brother's in law Danny Freitas and Chris Marchese. A private service has been held.

www.cvobituaries.com



David Paul CasadosDavid Paul Casados was born on May 15, 1964 to proud parents Mary and Jake Casados in Merced,CA. He passed away on December 2, 2019 in San Diego, CA.David was the youngest of six siblings. He attended local schools and graduated from Merced High School in 1982. He went to Merced College and furthered his education at Sacramento State.After high school, David moved to Sacramento. There he started his career as a head hunter for medical personnel. He loved his job because he loved to talk. He could smooth talk anyone out of anything. He was a charmer. He use to tell his sisters, individually, that each were his "favorite sister". All the girls fell for it of course until one day one of them caught on. As the years have passed, it has been the source of many a good laugh.. After spending 15 years in Sacramento, David decided to move to San Diego. There he continued his career in the head hunter business.David was a loving son, friend and brother. David is survived by his mother, father and step mom (Sally), sister's Carolynn (Sam), Jo Ann (Charlie), Diana (Rick), Mary Ann, brother Johnny (Carol), Step sister's Lynn, Mona, Betty and Melanie and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved Grandma (who helped raise him) and grandfather and paternal grandparents. He is also preceded in death by nephew Dante DaPrato and brother's in law Danny Freitas and Chris Marchese. A private service has been held. Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close