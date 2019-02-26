Obituary Guest Book View Sign

David Duane Rowell

February 25, 1961 - February 14, 2019

David was born in Fresno, California to George & Geneva Rowell. He passed away peacefully at his home in Kelseyville, California.

David was raised in Madera, Ca. and worked as a plastering contractor. He enjoyed being with family and friends, riding his Harley and collecting antiques.

David is preceded in death by both parents, George Rowell and Geneva Hardison. He is survived by his wife Cari Lynn Rowell of Kelseyville, daughters April Phelen of Washington, Kristi Rowell of Ceres, Ca. and

step-son David Simonson of Cobb, Ca. as well as 7 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Kathy Bowman of Murrieta and Rhonda (John) Crilly of Anaheim Hills, stepfather, Chuck Hardison of Arkansas, 3 nephews, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Private viewing was held at Chapel of the Lakes in Lakeport, Ca. with a Celebration of Life held in Kelseyville. David will be laid to rest at the Merced Cemetery in Merced, Ca. in a private service.



The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

www.cvobituaries.com



David Duane RowellFebruary 25, 1961 - February 14, 2019David was born in Fresno, California to George & Geneva Rowell. He passed away peacefully at his home in Kelseyville, California.David was raised in Madera, Ca. and worked as a plastering contractor. He enjoyed being with family and friends, riding his Harley and collecting antiques.David is preceded in death by both parents, George Rowell and Geneva Hardison. He is survived by his wife Cari Lynn Rowell of Kelseyville, daughters April Phelen of Washington, Kristi Rowell of Ceres, Ca. andstep-son David Simonson of Cobb, Ca. as well as 7 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Kathy Bowman of Murrieta and Rhonda (John) Crilly of Anaheim Hills, stepfather, Chuck Hardison of Arkansas, 3 nephews, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Private viewing was held at Chapel of the Lakes in Lakeport, Ca. with a Celebration of Life held in Kelseyville. David will be laid to rest at the Merced Cemetery in Merced, Ca. in a private service.The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Funeral Home Chapel Of The Lakes

1625 North High Street

Lakeport , CA 95453

(707) 263-0357 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close