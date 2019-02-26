David Duane Rowell
February 25, 1961 - February 14, 2019
David was born in Fresno, California to George & Geneva Rowell. He passed away peacefully at his home in Kelseyville, California.
David was raised in Madera, Ca. and worked as a plastering contractor. He enjoyed being with family and friends, riding his Harley and collecting antiques.
David is preceded in death by both parents, George Rowell and Geneva Hardison. He is survived by his wife Cari Lynn Rowell of Kelseyville, daughters April Phelen of Washington, Kristi Rowell of Ceres, Ca. and
step-son David Simonson of Cobb, Ca. as well as 7 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Kathy Bowman of Murrieta and Rhonda (John) Crilly of Anaheim Hills, stepfather, Chuck Hardison of Arkansas, 3 nephews, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private viewing was held at Chapel of the Lakes in Lakeport, Ca. with a Celebration of Life held in Kelseyville. David will be laid to rest at the Merced Cemetery in Merced, Ca. in a private service.
The family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
www.cvobituaries.com
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 26, 2019