David Thomas was born December 11, 1933 in Colquitt, Georgia. He passed away July 6, 2019 in Merced, California. At the age of 6, his family moved to Fort Pierce, Florida where he attended Lincoln Park Academy. His time playing on the high school football team started a lifelong love of sports to include football, basketball, tennis, golf and fishing.

David especially enjoyed fishing and was a master at catfish. He shared much of his catch with family and friends. He was so good at catching catfish that it was said that instead of waiting to be caught, the catfish would simply jump in the boat.

David served with distinction in the United States Air Force for 22 years. While in the military he married his sweetheart, Ester Eileen Clark. David was stationed all over the world before settling in Atwater CA in 1970. After retiring from military service in 1977, he became a production line manager at Wood Fruit Company. He retired again after 20+ years to take care of his wife, Eileen.

He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Eileen; parents Neal Sr. and Lorraine Thomas; and brothers Felix, Neal Jr., and Walter.

He is survived by sons, André (Delacy), Gary, and Gregory; his grandchildren Delencia (Michelle) and Nikolás; his great grandchildren Maya and Maxwell; his brother Sherman; numerous nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Sam.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 19 from 4-8 pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater, CA. A Homegoing service will be held Saturday, July 20th at

11 am at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Atwater, CA. Internment will be Monday, July 22nd at 11 am at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Merced ;

