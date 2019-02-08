Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DAVID V. FERRO

JANUARY 30, 1955 - FEBRUARY 3, 2019

David Victor Ferro was born in Los Banos January 30, 1955 and earned his angel wings on the 3rd day of February, 2019 at the age of 64.

David grew up in Volta and was in the Los Banos High school Grad Class of 1973. He was a true farm boy and a lifelong keeper of many pets and birds, always going out of his way to feed more than just his own.

He was a master plumber, employed and trained by the late Tony Rocha of Rocha Plumbing. David worked many years for Naam Packing and Delta Farms Packing as lead forklift operator. He owned and operated Ferro's Produce (a seasonal Cherry Stand for more than 20 years) and owned and managed Ferro Court.

David was a man of many interests & talents. You could find him having morning coffee with his friends, buying at equipment auctions, going to estate sales, see him on his personal visits, or just driving around working on his own. He loved the beach, road trips, clocks, old keys & locks, tractors, motorcycles, and the 6th Street Diner in downtown Los Banos.

Although Dave had so many interests and was always busy, he was never too busy for a visit or a phone call from the apple of his eye, his daughter, Holly. They would reach out to each other on a daily basis and were best friends. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandson (especially going to the county fairs and watching "Gunsmoke").

Dave is survived by his daughter Holly (Chad) Meza; grandson Ezekiel Meza; former wife, Mona Ferro; mother Rosemarie Ferro; Siblings: Carolyn Simmons, Carol Souza, John Ferro; and one niece Lisa Souza. And a host of friends that were all like family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Anthony A Ferro; many family members and lifelong friends.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Whitehurst Funeral Chapels, 1840 S. Center Ave., Los Banos. Visitation will begin at noon, the rosary will be recited at 2:00 p.m. and the service will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Services under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapels.

