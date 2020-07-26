Deanna Dee MellowMay 19, 1950 - July 6, 2020Deanna Dee Mellow (Pollard), born May 19, 1950 to Howard and Lowene Staiger (Pollard), passed away July 6, 2020 in Merced, CA from complications due to cancer. She was a resident of Merced for 62 years.Deanna was a retired Supervisor for the Merced County Human Resource Facility for 38 years. She was also a member of the Merced Marching 100 Band, played women's softball, loved traveling, gardening, fishing, hiking, camping, was a collector of antiques, a member of the Methodist Church, Merced and a member of the Modesto Hogs Motorcycle Club.She is preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother in-law, Ray and Jean Mellow; her brother in-law, Lowell Warner; her cousins, Janie Smith of Iowa and Dr. Stephen Gleason of Iowa.Deanna is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ronald Mellow of Merced; her daughter Christine (Jim) Denis of Coarsegold; son, Heath (Julie) Mellow of Mariposa; her sister, Laura Kay Warner of Merced; grandchildren, Taylor (Ervin) Lee, Danielle Saldana, Garrett Mellow, Megan Mellow, all of Merced, Andrew, Brenton and Cole Sjostrom all of Mariposa; her great grandchildren, Lailah and Brielle Lee, Willow Alarcon and Mayson Sjostrom; nephew Timothy Warner and Thomas (Kellie) Warner; great niece, Hailey Warner and great nephew, Jaxon Warner.Deanna was such a huge part of so many peoples lives. She was the most wonderful, kindest, mother, grandmother, sister and a dear friend to all who knew her. She put everyone before herself. She had such a zeal for life. She will be extreamly missed by all whose lives she touched. Deanna will never be forgotten.