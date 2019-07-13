Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie (Roth) Hinds. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Elks Lodge Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Debbie A. (Roth) Hinds

March 5, 1959 - May 19, 2019

Debbie A. Hinds, 60, of 15 Raegan Lane, Berwick, Maine, died at her home on Sunday, May 19, 2019 following a courageous battle against cancer. At the time of her passing she was with family and friends. Born in Phoenix, Arizona on March 5, 1959, she was the daughter of Milward (Bill) and Dixie Roth.

She was raised in Merced, California and attended Merced High School graduating with the class of 1977. She went on to attain her Licensed Vocational Nursing Degree through Merced Junior College.

She met her husband John Hinds in Merced, California when he was assigned to Castle AFB and they were married on December 16, 1989. They moved six times during their time in the Air Force before finally settling in Berwick.

Debbie was a nurse in several hospitals in Merced prior to her marriage and her first move to Papillion, Nebraska. She worked as a sales associate at several different stores during her moves about the country. Upon settling in Maine, she went back to what she loved most, which was helping other people, through her work as a home care assistant. Additionally, she volunteered her time at the Cocheco Humane Society in Somersworth, New Hampshire.

Debbie was a spirited, generous, one of a kind person who always placed others ahead of herself. She had an indomitable will and even after her diagnosis of cancer and throughout her treatment she continued her concern and caring for others above herself.

Debbie loved her animals, cooking and gardening; however her first love was spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, John; her father Milward (Bill) Roth; her sister Tammie Rugani (John); and her nieces and nephews Lindsay Pacheco, Andrew Schwartz-Hinds, Mitchell Rugani and Megan Rugani and their families. She was predeceased by her mother Dixie Roth.

A celebration of life luncheon will be held at the

www.cvobituaries.com



Debbie A. (Roth) HindsMarch 5, 1959 - May 19, 2019Debbie A. Hinds, 60, of 15 Raegan Lane, Berwick, Maine, died at her home on Sunday, May 19, 2019 following a courageous battle against cancer. At the time of her passing she was with family and friends. Born in Phoenix, Arizona on March 5, 1959, she was the daughter of Milward (Bill) and Dixie Roth.She was raised in Merced, California and attended Merced High School graduating with the class of 1977. She went on to attain her Licensed Vocational Nursing Degree through Merced Junior College.She met her husband John Hinds in Merced, California when he was assigned to Castle AFB and they were married on December 16, 1989. They moved six times during their time in the Air Force before finally settling in Berwick.Debbie was a nurse in several hospitals in Merced prior to her marriage and her first move to Papillion, Nebraska. She worked as a sales associate at several different stores during her moves about the country. Upon settling in Maine, she went back to what she loved most, which was helping other people, through her work as a home care assistant. Additionally, she volunteered her time at the Cocheco Humane Society in Somersworth, New Hampshire.Debbie was a spirited, generous, one of a kind person who always placed others ahead of herself. She had an indomitable will and even after her diagnosis of cancer and throughout her treatment she continued her concern and caring for others above herself.Debbie loved her animals, cooking and gardening; however her first love was spending time with her family and friends.She is survived by her husband of 29 years, John; her father Milward (Bill) Roth; her sister Tammie Rugani (John); and her nieces and nephews Lindsay Pacheco, Andrew Schwartz-Hinds, Mitchell Rugani and Megan Rugani and their families. She was predeceased by her mother Dixie Roth.A celebration of life luncheon will be held at the Elks Lodge in Merced on Saturday, July 20th at 11:00am. Please join us for a time of remembrance. Published in Merced Sun Star on July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close