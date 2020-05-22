Dee Dee Lorraine Taylor (55) passed away unexpectedly of a pulmonary embolism on May 9, 2020 at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, CA.

Dee Dee is survived by her husband, Robert Mark Taylor, step-daughter Nicole Wagner (Kevin), step-son Mike Young (Yvonne); step-son Brandon Taylor (Mellisa), step-daughter Kristin Pena (Ray), and daughters Amy Moldenhauer (Josh), and Kelli Taylor. She was most proud to be a "Memaw" to her 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Janet Larrea, brothers Perry (Kyla) & Lance McKenzie, sister Amberly Echols, aunts & uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews, and her beloved dogs.

Dee Dee is preceded in death by her father Paul McKenzie, step-father Al Larrea, grandparents Roy & Lorene McKenzie, and parents-in-law Charles & Bernice Taylor.

On Valentine's Day, she married Mark Taylor in 1986. They built their life together in Merced running a screen printing business, Taylormade, for 16 years. Most recently, Dee Dee resigned from her secretarial job at Atwater Glass to begin a new chapter of life in Idaho. No matter where she worked, she found joy in the job by connecting with those around her. She never met a stranger she didn't know. There was a genuineness in her care of others, and particularly her warm hugs.

A Celebration of Dee Dee's life is scheduled for 11am, on June 20, 2020 at Valley Bible Church, 3312 N. G St. Merced (barring further Covid-related restrictions).





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store