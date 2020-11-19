1/1
Delbert Jerald "Jerry" Shannon
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delbert Jerald "Jerry" Shannon
March 7, 1942 - November 12, 2020
Merced, California - Jerry Shannon, 78, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Merced, California after a hard fought battle with recent health issues. Jerry was born in Fresno, California on March 7, 1942, but lived most of his life in Merced, where he followed in his father Ralph's footsteps and worked at, owned and operated Shannon Pump Company for over 50+ years.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Elizabeth Shannon.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Claudia Shannon. He is also survived by his son Christopher (Betty) Shannon. His four daughters, Linda Burdick, Sis (Brad) Buttrey, Joni (Rob) Grubb and Patti Burdick. His sister Kathleen Shannon. Jerry "Papa Jer" will be sorely missed by his seven grandchildren, Kari (wayne) Slate, Michael (Lidia) Burdick, Kaden Rocha, Clair Killman, Tyler Hayes, Brittany Hayes and Delbert Jerald "DJ" Shannon. He is also survived by seven great grandchildren, Garrett Slate, Jared Slate, Jaden Rocha, Jordyn Rocha, Jax Rocha, Giada Burdick and Trevis Burdick. His nephews, David (Tammy) Chiesa and Don (Kellie) Chiesa, along with several great nephews and great nieces.
A celebration of life for all of Jerry's extended family, friends and customers will be held at a future date which will be announced.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made in Jerry's name to the Valley Children's Hospital or to a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 18, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gary & Margaret Shannon
Friend
November 18, 2020
He was a wonderful and generous man he will be sorely missed.
My condolences to the family.
Suzanne Trudel Romero
November 18, 2020
Such a great man with a huge heart!! He will be missed!
Keesha Hiser
Friend
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved