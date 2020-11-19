Delbert Jerald "Jerry" Shannon
March 7, 1942 - November 12, 2020
Merced, California - Jerry Shannon, 78, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Merced, California after a hard fought battle with recent health issues. Jerry was born in Fresno, California on March 7, 1942, but lived most of his life in Merced, where he followed in his father Ralph's footsteps and worked at, owned and operated Shannon Pump Company for over 50+ years.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Elizabeth Shannon.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Claudia Shannon. He is also survived by his son Christopher (Betty) Shannon. His four daughters, Linda Burdick, Sis (Brad) Buttrey, Joni (Rob) Grubb and Patti Burdick. His sister Kathleen Shannon. Jerry "Papa Jer" will be sorely missed by his seven grandchildren, Kari (wayne) Slate, Michael (Lidia) Burdick, Kaden Rocha, Clair Killman, Tyler Hayes, Brittany Hayes and Delbert Jerald "DJ" Shannon. He is also survived by seven great grandchildren, Garrett Slate, Jared Slate, Jaden Rocha, Jordyn Rocha, Jax Rocha, Giada Burdick and Trevis Burdick. His nephews, David (Tammy) Chiesa and Don (Kellie) Chiesa, along with several great nephews and great nieces.
A celebration of life for all of Jerry's extended family, friends and customers will be held at a future date which will be announced.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made in Jerry's name to the Valley Children's Hospital or to a charity of your choice
