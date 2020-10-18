Delia VargasDecember 28, 1940 - October 13, 2020Delia Vargas, a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family; at the age of 79 on October 13, 2020, in Le Grand, California. She was a resident of Le Grand, California for 55 years. Delia was born in Raymondville, Texas. She was an energetic girl in her young years, she had many things going on. She had school, but she also had many chores right after.When she wasn't in school, on some days, she would be picking cotton and tomatoes with her brothers and sisters. Then, she left school at age 12 because she needed to help support her family back in the 1950s when kids were allowed to work. Even though she worked during the week, her dad, Eligio, would take her to the movies every Sunday to have fun. She enjoyed watching the westerns starring her favorite actors Roy Rogers and John Wayne. She wouldn't get tired of watching them. She once said she would pay 25 cents to watch a double feature movie.When she got older, her dad taught her how to sew using a sewing machine and made her own clothes, she also learned how to make flour tortillas and made some of the best ones for her family. Then, at age 13, she learned how to drive a pick-up truck, she would drive her dad to work because he never drove at all, but still he just taught her to drive. Soon, she drove all over Texas.As she got older, in 1965, she decided to move from Texas to California. She drove her family to Le Grand for them to have a better future. Even though she still worked in the fields, she thought that at least things were getting better for her family.In 1968, Delia was 28 years old, she was working in the tomato fields in Le Grand. There she met the love of her life, Santiago Vargas, who was also working in the fields, he asked her out on a date, and they married in 1969; and have been married ever since. Their marriage lasted for 47 years until on August 17, 2016 when Santiago passed away at the age of 78. With the love and support of her family, she soon became the strong and happy person she used to be before her husband passed.Delia is survived by her daughters; Alicia, Adalia and Rosita as well as sons; Luis, Jesse, Francisco, and Salvador. She also is survived by 14 grandchildren whom she loved with all of her heart.Mom, you are a beautiful person that loved her family very much. You always had time for your family and always made time to help others. Because of you and Pop, we know the meaning of love. You gave us so many life lessons and we will always be very grateful for that. You will be missed always. Until we meet again Mom. We love you; you are in all of our hearts.A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341; followed by a vigil service with rosary being held at 5:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 13145 Le Grand, California 95333. On Friday, October 23, 2020 a visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with the funeral mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Le Grand, California.