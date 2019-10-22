Della R. Silveira
August 30, 1922 October 17, 2019
The family lost its Beloved matriarch of 97 years when Della passed away on October 17, 2019.
Della lived in Atwater California most of her life. She attended St. Anthony's Catholic Church and was a member of the Catholic Daughters for more than 63 years. Her life was devoted to her family and home.
Della was always ready to go on an adventure with any family member that would invite her. She never said "no"! Her absence will leave a void in all our lives.
Della was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Edward Silveira; Great Granddaughter Brittany Clarot and son-law Walter Weimer. She is survived by her three children Edward (Jeneta), Carolyn Weimer (Walter), Joanne Clarot (Jim). Grandchildren Roxanne Grijalba, Judy Silveira (Greg), Robert Silveira , Danny Clarot , Kevin Clarot (Tracy), Kimberly Steelman (Justin), Rob Weimer (Katherine) and Scott Weimer. 23 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great Great Grandchildren.
Rosary- 6PM Tuesday, October 22nd at Wilson's Family Funeral Chapel 1290 Winton Way, Atwater, CA. Funeral- 10AM Wednesday, October 23rd at St. Jude Catholic Church, 330 Franci Street, Livingston, CA, Burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 22, 2019