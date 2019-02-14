Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Balagia "Dudie" Arzamendi. View Sign

Delores "Dudie" Balagia Arzamendi

October 23, 1931 - February, 7, 2019

Delores Balagia Arzamendi passed peacefully with her children by her side on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Born October 23, 1931 in Austin, Texas, "Dudie" was the fifth of eight children of Charles and Hortense Balagia. She was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings; " Tootsie" Beatrice (Guerrero), "Tiny" Virginia Rose (Bravo), "B.J." Betty Jo (Hill), "Bobby" Charles Bob, "Mary" Ester (Adkins), "Buddy" Hardy Buddy, "Nena" Vivian Rosalee June (Lopez).

During the mid-seventies, she opened a teacher school supply store known as 3R's School Supply. Her first location was a small room at the corner of 20th and O streets. As the store grew in popularity, it moved to Yosemite Park Way and finally to a location next to Rollen Donuts on G Street.

Dudie loved to knit, sew and quilt and she would make scarves and clothes for all of her children, nieces and nephews, from California to Texas. In her retirement, she opened her second business venture, Quilted Treasures, where she created quilts and helped others with their quilt making. Dudie also indulged in almost every art/craft medium imaginable; including woodworking, plaster sculptures, photography -including her own dark room, silk screening, stencil art, doll making and oil painting.

She was a member of many social clubs including the California Retired Teachers Association and Merced Women's Club. She taught Catechism/CCD classes at Our Lady of Mercy School and was a member of the OLM Church Choir. She also worked in the church gift shop for many years.

Dudie is survived by her six children and their spouses; Rita Walsh (Hub), Karen Johnson (Bobby), Fred (Meg), Lori, Guy, and Gary (Laurie). She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren: Melissa (Matt), Travis (Aimee), Matthew, Samson (Christine), Dante, Dominic, Dino, Toriana, Janelle (Chad), Elijah (Veronica), Jesslyn (Tyler) and she is also survived by her four great-grandchildren: Jarrett, Ronan, Arabella, and Blake.

A Funeral Mass will be held for Delores on Wednesday, February 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 21st and Canal streets, Merced, CA.

901 W. Main Street

Merced , CA 95340

