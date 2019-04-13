Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Bloed. View Sign

Delores Lillian Bloed

Nov 23, 1928 - Mar 18, 2019

Delores Lillian Bloed passed away March 18, 2019, in Merced. Delores was born November 23, 1928 in Hopeton, CA to Manuel and Virginia Perry. The Perrys came to Hopeton from Lisbon, Portugal to start a dairy farm. Delores went to Hopeton Grammar School and on to graduate from Merced High School in 1947. She met her husband, Charlie Bloed, in Snelling and they were married in 1948. They moved to Atwater and raised their two boys.

She and Charlie opened their furniture business in 1957 and retired the business in 1977. She spent retirement playing golf and helping her sons with whatever was required. Delores was kind, loyal, and loving to everyone. She was a great cook and kept a spotless house. She was a member of the S.E.S. and St. Anthony's Alter Society.

Delores was preceded in death by her former husband Charlie, brothers Raymond Perry and Arthur Perry; sisters Madeline Sousa and Yvonne Hernandez. She is survived by her two sons Michael (Susan) and Patrick, four grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 9:30 AM, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 671 E. Yosemite Ave. in Merced. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank the staff at La Sierra Care Center for their years of care and love for our mother, Delores.

www.cvobituaries.com





Delores Lillian BloedNov 23, 1928 - Mar 18, 2019Delores Lillian Bloed passed away March 18, 2019, in Merced. Delores was born November 23, 1928 in Hopeton, CA to Manuel and Virginia Perry. The Perrys came to Hopeton from Lisbon, Portugal to start a dairy farm. Delores went to Hopeton Grammar School and on to graduate from Merced High School in 1947. She met her husband, Charlie Bloed, in Snelling and they were married in 1948. They moved to Atwater and raised their two boys.She and Charlie opened their furniture business in 1957 and retired the business in 1977. She spent retirement playing golf and helping her sons with whatever was required. Delores was kind, loyal, and loving to everyone. She was a great cook and kept a spotless house. She was a member of the S.E.S. and St. Anthony's Alter Society.Delores was preceded in death by her former husband Charlie, brothers Raymond Perry and Arthur Perry; sisters Madeline Sousa and Yvonne Hernandez. She is survived by her two sons Michael (Susan) and Patrick, four grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 9:30 AM, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 671 E. Yosemite Ave. in Merced. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank the staff at La Sierra Care Center for their years of care and love for our mother, Delores. Funeral Home Whitton Family Funeral Service

740 W. 19th St.

Merced , CA 95340

209-384-1119 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close