Delores Evelyn Hockaday

Dec 16, 1923 - Oct 1, 2019

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Aunt Delores Hockaday. She is better known as Dorie to the countless Merced children she helped to raise with her mother Fern Strohl at Strohl's Day Care for over 50 years.

Delores was born in Minneaplis, MN on December 16, 1923 to Fern Evans Strohl and Harold Strohl. She passed away on October 1, 2019 at the age of 95. She met Glen Hockaday when she applied for a civilian job at Merced Army Flying School in 1942. When Glen transferred to Hobbs, NM, she got on a bus and followed him, where they were married on April 25, 1943. They were married for 72 years before he passed away on January 17, 2016.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Glen, her parents, her brother Clyde and her son-in-law David Fournier. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Fournier, her son Daniel Hockaday, Grandsons, Dodd (Kathi) Fournier, Matt (Stephanie) Fournier, Jeff (Laura) Fournier and a granddaughter Amy Michaels. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Hinds Hospice for their wonderful and loving care of Delores.

A Memorial Service will be held on November 2, 2019 at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church on Yosemite Avenue at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in her name.

