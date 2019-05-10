Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Send Flowers Obituary

Delores McMahan

Aug 26, 1938 ~ May 5, 2019

Born in Highland California to John and Nova Cordell. At 15yrs of age Delores became a state champion majorette in San Bernardino¸ California. She was preceded in death by her husband; Charles McMahan. Delores and Charles had been childhood friends who later crossed paths in high school, fell in love and were soon married on August 20th, 1954. Charles joined the Air Force and they had 3 children; Chuck McMahan (Linda), Diane Dudley (Scott), and Gary McMahan (Tracy). Delores took great pride serving as an air force wife for 21 years taking care of their home and children.

Delores enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting, and sewing. Delores is survived by her five grandchildren; Ryan Dudley (Jennifer), Jamie Ybarra (Dustin), Kristen McMahan, Charles McMahan II, Heather McMahan. Delores also survived by her 4 great grandchildren whom lovely called her GG; Tanner & Evan Ybarra and Dimme & Indiana Dudley. Many countless summers were spent at her house swimming, enjoying good BBQ and Great times!! A private graveside service will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on May 20th, 2019.

Published in Merced Sun Star from May 10 to May 17, 2019

