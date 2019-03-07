Delores Norman
11/28/1937-02/27/2019
Long time resident of Winton California, Delores Norman, 81. Passed away early morning on February 27th. Delores was a devoted Christian, Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She was precede in death by her husband Edward Norman and two daughters Karol and Myra Norman. Survived by her four children Anthony Norman of Merced, Bryan Norman of Atwater, Leann Norman of Atwater and Andrew Norman of Winton, her 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Grave side services will be held on Friday March 8th at 2:00 p.m at the Winton Cementary. Gathering to follow.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 7, 2019