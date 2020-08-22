Deloris Jean RichterJune 13,1934- August 9, 2020Deloris Jean Richter, 86, passed away on Sunday, August 9,2020 in Crystal Lake, IA.A private celebration of life will be held in Merced, California August 22, 2020 and a public service will be held at a later date.Deloris was born on June 13, 1934, the daughter of Melvin and Helen (Akkerman) Anderson of Forest City, IA. Deloris graduated from Forest City High School and immediately enlisted into the Air Force to serve her country.Deloris was very crafty and loved to bake as well on top of being a remarkable businesswoman who took pride into selling her crafts. She would crochet, made blankets, crafted beautiful gifts with glass, and baked fun creative desserts. She enjoyed running Dee's Getaway with all her friends in Reno, Nevada. Her favorite games were Bingo and cards. You could catch Deloris at a slot machine in Reno, Nevada living her best life. She was highly intelligent with her vocabulary and numbers. She was also an employee at JR Woods in Atwater, California.Deloris had eight children; Shelia Millward, Pam Daniels, Cindy Coberley, Ronald Mcknight ll, Brian Mcknight, Scott Mcknight, Sandra Red, and Michael Richter. She was very blessed to have many grand-children and great grand-children. Deloris was loved by many of her friends and family from California, Nevada and Iowa.Deloris is preceded in death by her family the Anderson & Akkerman & her youngest son, Michael Richter.