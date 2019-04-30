Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Denise Marie Sabato

Aug 31, 1957 - Apr 16, 2019

Denise Marie Sabato was born on August 31, 1957 in San Francisco, CA and passed away on April 16, 2019 in Merced, CA. She was a resident of Merced for 61 years.

Denise is Survived by her daughter Brandice Leigh Sabato, Merced, CA.; her brother Frank Daniel Sabato, AZ.; her grandchildren, Kalise Marie Sabato, Allyson Kayleigh Sabato, Elizabeth Jayde Sabato, and her beloved dog Chloe.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Felicia Christina Sabato-Alfaro; her father Frank Louis Sabato; mother Mary Ethel Sabato and her dogs Cookie, Cricket and Trouble.

Denise was a devoted, loving mother. She loved her Harley Davison Trike. She enjoyed and loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She was the world's best Nana. She had a love for animals, especially dogs. She adored her pets and was a wonderful pet owner. She was one of the greatest friends a person could have. Denise also worked for Merced Color Press (1984-1994) and Farmers Insurance (1979-1983).

A visitation will be held for Denise on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California. A Funeral Service will be the following day, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home.

www.cvobituaries.com





Denise Marie SabatoAug 31, 1957 - Apr 16, 2019Denise Marie Sabato was born on August 31, 1957 in San Francisco, CA and passed away on April 16, 2019 in Merced, CA. She was a resident of Merced for 61 years.Denise is Survived by her daughter Brandice Leigh Sabato, Merced, CA.; her brother Frank Daniel Sabato, AZ.; her grandchildren, Kalise Marie Sabato, Allyson Kayleigh Sabato, Elizabeth Jayde Sabato, and her beloved dog Chloe.She is preceded in death by her daughter Felicia Christina Sabato-Alfaro; her father Frank Louis Sabato; mother Mary Ethel Sabato and her dogs Cookie, Cricket and Trouble.Denise was a devoted, loving mother. She loved her Harley Davison Trike. She enjoyed and loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She was the world's best Nana. She had a love for animals, especially dogs. She adored her pets and was a wonderful pet owner. She was one of the greatest friends a person could have. Denise also worked for Merced Color Press (1984-1994) and Farmers Insurance (1979-1983).A visitation will be held for Denise on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California. A Funeral Service will be the following day, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home. Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close