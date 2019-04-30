Denise Marie Sabato
Aug 31, 1957 - Apr 16, 2019
Denise Marie Sabato was born on August 31, 1957 in San Francisco, CA and passed away on April 16, 2019 in Merced, CA. She was a resident of Merced for 61 years.
Denise is Survived by her daughter Brandice Leigh Sabato, Merced, CA.; her brother Frank Daniel Sabato, AZ.; her grandchildren, Kalise Marie Sabato, Allyson Kayleigh Sabato, Elizabeth Jayde Sabato, and her beloved dog Chloe.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Felicia Christina Sabato-Alfaro; her father Frank Louis Sabato; mother Mary Ethel Sabato and her dogs Cookie, Cricket and Trouble.
Denise was a devoted, loving mother. She loved her Harley Davison Trike. She enjoyed and loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She was the world's best Nana. She had a love for animals, especially dogs. She adored her pets and was a wonderful pet owner. She was one of the greatest friends a person could have. Denise also worked for Merced Color Press (1984-1994) and Farmers Insurance (1979-1983).
A visitation will be held for Denise on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California. A Funeral Service will be the following day, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019