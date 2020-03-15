|
Dennis Michael Kauffman
March 1951 - January 2020
Dennis Michael Kauffman , "Mike," age 68, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Moses Lake, Washington. Mike was born in March 1951, in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. Mike graduated from Shadle Park High School in Spokane, WA, in 1969. Mike served our country in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam War and continued this career after his departure from the military, where he worked for Lockheed Martin in Saudia Arabia. It was there, where he met the love of his life, Gemma. The two married in December 1981 in the Philippines. After marriage, they finished their work contracts in Saudia Arabia before moving to the Philippines. In December 1984, Mike and Gemma welcomed their first daughter, Sharlene. Shortly after Sharlene was born, the family relocated to California and eventually to Moses Lake, WA, as Mike felt it would be a great place to raise their family. In April 1989, Mike and Gemma welcomed their second daughter, Rowena. Mike taught his girls his favorite hobbies which soon became their favorites, too. These hobbies included hunting, fishing, target shooting, riding motorcycles, autocross racing, and spending time with his family. Mike was a longtime resident of Moses Lake, Washington. Mike and Gemma spent most of their time with their family, especially after retirement. Mike was always smiling and enjoying life. Mike had a great sense of humor and loved cracking jokes. He was the best son, husband, father, grandpa, brother, and friend. Mike is survived by his wife, Gemma Kauffman, his daughters, Sharlene Hopkins (Aaron) and Rowena Peters (Derek), his father, Harry Kauffman, his sister, Mollie Lucas (Mark), his brother Patrick Kauffman, and grandchildren (Barrett and Grady). Mike also shared a large extended family, when, after his mother, Laura, passed away, his father married Maryann Gehres, who had seven children; Rob (Lane), Gretchen, Paul (Linda), Mark (Darla), John, Mary Elizabeth, and Matthew(Alyssa) Gehres, and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Laura, his stepbrother, Rob Gehres, and his step mother, Mary Ann (Gehres) Kauffman.
Funeral services were held on January 27, 2020, at Kayer's Funeral Chapel in Moses Lake, Washington.
His family has posted a memorial video on https://www.kayserschapel.com/obituaries/Dennis-Kauffman-2/
