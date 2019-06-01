Devon Lee Fontenette-Noack
Jan 16, 1999 - May 4, 2019
Devon and his beautiful smile touched the lives of many people. He loved fishing, and being outdoors spending time with family and friends. Devon loved music, barbecuing (he was our 3rd generation barbecuer) and working with his hands. Devon was selfless, he was the kind of individual that would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He is greatly loved and deeply missed.
Devon leaves behind many broken hearts, his grandpa Gilbert Fontenette, father Robert Fontenette, mother Jami Noack, siblings Robbie and Dyana, dear friends, relatives and God Son.
He is preceded in death by his baby brother Christian, grandparents Sharon and Frank Noack and Louvenia Fontenette as well as his aunt Brenda and cousin Seleen.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service being held on Friday, June 7, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. Interment will follow at Merced District Cemetery located at 1300 B Street, Merced, California 95341. A Celebration of Life will follow the services at Beachwood Park. Please bring your favorite dish. Come as you are, all our welcomed. No dress code, no drama.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 1, 2019