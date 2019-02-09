Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Diana Ramirez-Alcaraz

Nov 20, 1955 - Jan 24, 2019

Diana Ramirez-Alcaraz was born on November 20th 1955 in Merced, California. She passed on January 24th 2019.

She spent her life caring for family and others. Diana had a kind heart for everyone she met and would go out of her way to help a stranger. She worked for the Merced County Office of Education as a teacher's aide. She spent her time helping special needs students for over 20 years. Diana provided home care for her husband and parents during their last year's. Diana loved to spend time at the Indian casinos when her health permitted. She also enjoyed sewing and other various crafts. She loved cooking and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Victor Alcaraz and her parents Rebecca and Gilbert Ramirez Sr. Diana is survived by her children Richard Ramirez and Jennifer Salgado (husband Rolando). Her brother Gilbert and sister Debi Houghton (husband Stacey). Her legacy includes her 5 grandchildren Lainey, Bekah, Sabian, Katie and Jacob. They were the loves of her life.

It was Diana's request that no services be held. We wish to give a warm thank you to all family and friends who have helped us during this difficult time, Diana was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. We are left with the fond memories of her full life which will remain with all of us forever.

Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home

