Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 Service 6:00 PM Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 Obituary

Diane Gallegos

September 1, 1936 - September 21, 2019

Diane Gallegos peacefully left this life for God's glory on a sunny Saturday morning, September 21, 2019, in Merced, with her daughter and sons at her bedside. She was 83.

She was born Feliciana Diane Zamora, on the first day of September 1936, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Constancia Garcia and Patricio Jinzo. After attending local schools, Diane and her husband, Manuel Gallegos Sr., moved their young family to California, first settling in Atwater in 1966. In 1972, the Gallegos family began a 35-year adventure in their new South Merced home across the street from Margaret Sheehy Elementary School.

Diane became a single mother in 1980, flourishing in her independence, raising five Merced High graduates, and becoming a doting grandmother to her joyfully growing extended family. In the late-1970s, Diane began her decades-long community service as a kindergarten teachers aide at Sheehy School, positively impacting the lives of countless Merced children. Diane retired in the mid-2000s following the onset of Parkinson's Disease and enjoyed seven years in Reno, Nevada, before returning to Merced for the remainder of her life.

She is survived by brothers Frank and Joseph; daughter Mary Moreno of Merced; sons Manuel Jr. (Mary) of Pacifica, Mark A. (Magdalena) of Modesto, George (Frances) of Merced, John (Josie) of Fresno, and Mark C.D. (Mark Bushgens) of Jacksonville FL; grandchildren Theresa, Cynthia, Christina, Johnny, Richard, Alexandria, Melinda, Olivia, Alfonso, Monica, Jerry, Francisca, Samantha, John, Sabrina, Yvonne, Christine, Rebecca, Nickolaus, and Ja'ziah; 25 great-grandchildren; and this past March was blessed with her first great-great grandchild, Katalea. Diane is predeceased by her parents, sisters Mary and Priscilla, brother Baltazar, nephew Donnie, daughter-in-law Delia, son-in-law John Moreno, and infant granddaughter Meagan.

Diane's family extends our highest praise and gratitude to all the wonderful people at Hy-Lond Health Care Merced for their loving and professional care during the final five years of Feliciana's precious long life.

Services will be this Thursday, September 26, with viewing at 4 pm and Rosary at 6 pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home, 901 Main St, Merced. There will be a Saturday service at the same location, followed by burial at Merced Cemetery.

Prior to her lifechanging illness, Diane possessed a boundless capacity to give support and comfort to anyone, anywhere. We encourage all to continue her legacy by feeding the hungry or by offering help when you see someone in need. Rest In Peace, Mom.

www.cvobituaries.com



