Diane Frances Hickman

May 16th, 1961 - Aug 20th, 2019

Diane Frances Hickman, 58, of Merced, CA was reunited with our Heavenly Father on August 20th, 2019 at her daughter's home in Buckley, WA with her family by her side. Diane was born to the late Raymond Maynard Branion Sr., and Diane Frances Branion in Albany, NY on May 16, 1961. Diane was the oldest of 3 children, next was her brother Raymond Maynard Branion Jr. of Brookings, OR, and brother Jeffery Leroy Branion of Winton CA. Diane is survived in death by her daughter Kelly Clark (Christopher Clark), her son Stephan Hickman, and by her 4 grandchildren, Bryce Adams Hickman, Hunter Hickman, Katie Hickman, and Jordan Hickman. She is also survived by her brother Raymond (Samantha), her brother Jeffrey (Christine), as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins far and wide that she loved very much.

Diane Frances HickmanMay 16th, 1961 - Aug 20th, 2019Diane Frances Hickman, 58, of Merced, CA was reunited with our Heavenly Father on August 20th, 2019 at her daughter's home in Buckley, WA with her family by her side. Diane was born to the late Raymond Maynard Branion Sr., and Diane Frances Branion in Albany, NY on May 16, 1961. Diane was the oldest of 3 children, next was her brother Raymond Maynard Branion Jr. of Brookings, OR, and brother Jeffery Leroy Branion of Winton CA. Diane is survived in death by her daughter Kelly Clark (Christopher Clark), her son Stephan Hickman, and by her 4 grandchildren, Bryce Adams Hickman, Hunter Hickman, Katie Hickman, and Jordan Hickman. She is also survived by her brother Raymond (Samantha), her brother Jeffrey (Christine), as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins far and wide that she loved very much. Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 28, 2019

