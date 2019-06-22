Dianna Marie Borba-Myers
AUG 13, 1946 - JUN 9, 2019
Dianna Marie Borba-Myers (Hannah Puff Puff Vava) was born on August 13, 1946 to John S. and Mary Borba in Gustine, California. Dianna was granted her angel wings on June 9, 2019. Her final days were surrounded by her family and friends whose lives she touched in one way or another.
Dianna is preceded in death by her parents John and Mary and her sister Linda Durham. She is survived by her partner of 36 years, Tom Salter; her son Edward McCrary (Carolyn); her daughter Sherry Jefferson; her sister Janet Borba; granddaughters Jessica Dornan, Rebecca McCrary and Coutney McCrary ; grandson Jonathan (Natalie) Lucas and great grandson Omarion Dornan-Dyson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Dianna loved to bake, work in her yard, decorating her house, crocheting blankets and playing the slots on her computer. She loved her pups and enjoyed her trips to the coast with her friends and family. Dianna especially enjoyed visiting her family in New Mexico.
A Memorial Service will be held at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and a Celebration of Life will follow at the Italo-American Lodge located at 1351 W. 18th Street, Merced, California. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the at in honor of Dianna.
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 22, 2019