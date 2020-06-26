Dick Ott WilsonApr 23, 1938 - May 16, 2020Dick Ott Wilson, a resident of Los Banos, CA passed away on May 16, 2020 in Los Banos, CA after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 82 years old.Dick was born April 23, 1938 in Fresno, CA, the son of Ralph and Dora (Gardner) Wilson. He moved to Los Banos at the age of seven and attended Los Banos Schools, graduating from Los Banos High School in 1957. On February 11, 1959, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and in November of 1960 he left for a tour of duty in Okinawa.He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal in December of 1961 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Lance Corporal on February 8, 1963.Dick worked for Santa Clara County for 24 years as a bus driver. He loved riding his motorcycle, his 10 speed bicycle, gardening and making people laugh. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ralph Wilson and sister Doralee Lebaron.He is survived by his wife Olga, children; Richard, Ralph, Chris, Rudy, Michael, Olga Hansen, Myra and Julie, 16 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sisters; Diana of Fresno, CA and Melissa of Sacramento, CA, nieces, nephews and dear friends.A special thank you to all his caregivers and hospice nurses. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel.