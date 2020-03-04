Dionisio D. Bustos
Apr 8, 1955 – Feb 29, 2020
Dionisio, also known as Nicho, was born in El Poso De Jarillas, Ojocaliente, Zacatecas, Mexico and passed away in his home, surrounded by his family in Livingston, CA. He came to California when he was only 19 years old. Dionisio worked as a mechanic and smog technician for 24 years. He was a devoted husband and father and who led a life of service, both to his community and his church. His greatest joy in life was his family.
Dionisio was preceded in death by his son, Sergio David Bustos; granddaughter, Daisy Gomez; brother, Lucio Bustos; father Jose Arnulfo Bustos and mother, Rosa Maria Diaz de Bustos. He is survived by his wife, Mercedes Bustos. His six children, Jeremiah Bustos, Gregory Bustos, Rosa Bustos Gomez, Rosa Isela Myers, Veronica Hildreth, Ruben Bustos, and 8 grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM, with a rosary at 6:00PM, at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, located at 1290 Winton Way in Atwater. A mass of Catholic burial will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, located at 330 Franci St. Livingston, with burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery, located at 7651 W. Almond Ave in Winton.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 4, 2020