Dolores Ontiveros Arenivaz
SEP 8, 1939 - JUN 26, 2019
Dolores Ontiveros Arenivaz died June 26,2019 with her family by her side in Merced, Ca.
A Rosary Service will be held at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca., July 9,2019 at 6:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Scared Heart Catholic Church, Merced, Ca. on July 10,2019 at 10:00 am.
She was born Sept 8, 1939 To Gilbert and Jess Ontiveros. Dolores was born and raised in Merced, Ca .
Dolores graduated Merced High School. She enjoyed working and helping others all the time, she helped raise her sisters Victoria Ontiveros and Terry Ontiveros and baby brother Peter Herrera.. She married Fernando Arenivaz and became a mother to five wonderful children; Alica Flores and son Fernando Jr Arenivaz and daughter Diane Castillo and daughter Jessica Arenivaz and youngest son Gilbert Arenivaz.
Dolores found joy in many things like cooking and going to church on Sundays and her gardening was her pride and joy and watching her humming birds. Dolores loved her one and only dog "LUCKY" and going to yard sales on Saturdays with her first born granddaughter, Rachel Arenivaz.
Dolores helped raise almost all of her grandchildren which she has a total of 20 of them. Dolores also has six great grandchildren.
Dolores will be forever missed and loved in all the peoples hearts she touched, which where to many too count…. Her wings were ready for her but all of our hearts were not!!!!
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 6, 2019