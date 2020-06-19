Dolores Maples
1936 - 2020
Dolores Mosley Maples
August 24, 1936 ~ June 5, 2020
Dolores Mosley Maples was born in Turrell, Arkansas on August 24, 1936. Upon graduating valedictorian of her class, she married Everett Lee Maples. Everett and Dolores were married for 57 years, until his passing on June 6, 2013.
Everett served in the United States Air Force for 25 years. He and Dolores were very fortunate to have been stationed in Germany, England, South Dakota, Michigan, and Arizona. His final retirement was from Castle Air Force Base. Dolores in the meantime completed her college education with a Master's degree in Education. Dolores was a teacher at Atwater High School and retired after 26 years. She was awarded Educator of the Year in 2007 by the Merced Chamber of Commerce.
Dolores Maples was very active in the Atwater-Merced community. She was an alumni member of Delta Sigma Theta, Atwater Women's Club, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Soroptimist of Atwater-Merced, Ebony Socialites, Eastern Star daughter of Isis (Chapter #94 – Fresno), National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), Toastmasters, American Association of University Women (AAUW), Boys & Girls Club of Merced, Black Student Union Advisor at Atwater High School, and served the Traffic Commission for the City of Atwater.
Dolores had many adventures. One was her March 2006 Tour of China with the Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce.
Dolores is survived by her 5 children, Sharee Frazier, Audrey Slocum, Everett Lee Maples II, Dr. Inga Maples, and Lisa Maples, 4 grandchildren; Michael Walker (David), Adrian Lenton (Angela), Jasmine Williams, and Donté Williams, and 4 great grandchildren; Domonic, Kyara, Fiona, and Raine.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
June 19, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
